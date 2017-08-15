Man to face charges for allegedly using heroin in Shawano County gas station bathroom

Marisa DeCandido
7:52 PM, Aug 14, 2017
5 hours ago

CECIL, Wis. - A man could face charges after he allegedly admitted to using heroin in a Shawano County gas station bathroom.

Deputies responded to the gas station in Cecil after an attendant noticed a man went into a bathroom 30 minutes prior and was still inside, according to a post on the Shawano County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

A deputy and attendant forced their way into the bathroom and found the man unconscious on the toilet with vomit around his head and a syringe near his feet, according to the sheriff's office. 

The man regained consciousness and later admitted that he had been using heroin, deputies said.

A K-9 search of the man's car found heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The man was brought to the hospital and will face charges, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

 

