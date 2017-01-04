Investigators Search for Missing Man from Michigan

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Dept. is helping search for a missing man from Norway, Michigan.

According to deputies, a snowplow driver found a car near the Menominee River in the Town of Niagara. The footprints lead to the river bank, down a hill and out to a piece of ice. The dive team was activated.

The car was registered to Andrew M. Bray, who is 78 years old.

Bray was reported missing and suicidal to Michigan authorities.

The Wisconsin DNR is also assisting with the investigation with the use of their underwater remote controlled search vehicle. Authorities say they did not find anything. The search was hampered by dark, deep water and a very strong current.

The search has been terminated for now due to weather conditions.

If anyone has information about this case, please call the Marinette County Sheriff’s Dept. at 715.732.7627.

