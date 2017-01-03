Body found in a ditch in Fox Crossing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. - The Fox Crossing Police Department says officers and firefighters responded to the intersection of Shady Lane and American Drive at approximately 1:34 p.m. after receiving reports of a body found in a ditch.

Upon arrival at the scene, police determined the body was of a white, middle aged man.

Police say they are still investigating the scene and are unsure whether or not foul play may be a factor.

Wisconsin State Patrol has been called to assist in providing an accident reconstruction of the scene since authorities are unsure whether or not the man was hit by a vehicle.

Fox Crossing police investigators are also speaking with area businesses to see if any employees saw the man earlier.

At this time, police have not identified the body and do not have an exact time as to when the incident occurred.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office was contacted and the body was removed from the scene. An autopsy is being scheduled.

The Fox Crossing Police Department is asking for the public's assistance. If you have any information, please contact the Village of Fox Crossing Police Department at 920-720-7109.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Wide Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or text IGOTYA and your crime tip to 274637.

