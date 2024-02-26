You could own this private island off the Florida Keys for $75 million

If you’ve been searching for the perfect private island that balances seclusion without isolation, it’s your lucky day.

A 26-acre island off the southern coast of Florida, known as Pumpkin Key, is back on the market for a discounted price of $75 million. It failed to sell when it was listed for $95 million in 2020.

The small paradise is nestled in Florida’s Card Bay, between Key Largo and the mainland. According to the listing by Compass, there is a home on the island, referred to as the “pool home,” three caretaker apartments, a 23-slip marina that can accommodate a mega-yacht, and a dock master’s office.

In the center of the island are tennis courts that can convert into a helipad in case you want to take a quick trip to Miami. There are also golf cart paths that circle the island and standard amenities, like internet, running water and electricity.

According to the listing, the island features 12 developable waterfront lots in case you’re interested in building a private compound.

The price tag also includes a waterfront “mainland home” in Key Largo’s Ocean Reef Club, pictured below, that is a four-minute boat ride from the private island with a 100-foot dock.

The private community has its own airport for private jets, a member-only hotel, restaurants, another marina and two 18-hole golf courses. However, you’ll have to abide by a strict dress code when you’re taking advantage of the community amenities.

The listing agent, Liz Hogan, told USA Today the current owners of the estate are from the Midwest and have used it as a family compound, but the family’s generations are now “growing out of it.”

There are over two dozen private islands for sale across the U.S., according to a website that tracks them.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com