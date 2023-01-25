West De Pere School District progressing on strategic plan

DE PERE — Two years after West De Pere's school board approved a five-year strategic plan for both academic and counseling purposes for students, the superintendent gave an update as to what they've achieved so far, and what's still yet to come.

West De Pere superintendent Dennis Krueger says that the plan focuses on student achievement, recruiting and retaining staff through professional development, and focusing on the long term for the district's facilities.

"Creating an environment where people feel valued and respected and just doing the right thing both from a financial standpoint, a social emotional standpoint, and providing options for students and staff," said Krueger.

Krueger says that the plan to help students with mental health resources and a more flexible curriculum are some of the objectives that were identified during the beginning of the pandemic.

"Working with students both socially, emotionally, and academically," said Krueger.

As nationwide numbers show test scores lagging during the pandemic, West De Pere has also focused on making sure students have the necessary resources to fill in learning gaps.

One such program uses Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money from the pandemic to add staff in math and reading.

While most of the work on the strategic plan has focused on students and faculty, Krueger also said he realizes the need for continued monitoring of enrollment growth and facilities upgrades.

"We're growing so we would anticipate that within five to six years or something like that, we'd be building another building. So we need to continue to monitor our growth and be mindful of what's next for us," said Krueger.