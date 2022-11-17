Phantoms flying high ahead of state title game

DE PERE — It's a place where so many legends have played, now University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium will host the state's football future over the next two days.

West De Pere Phantoms head coach Chris Greisen knows that despite all of the hype surrounding the team and the school, he needs to make sure his team is prepared from the opening kick and settles in to the game without nerves.

"Well i think once they get that first hit, they'll realize that it's the same but i always tell them right before you go out on your first play take a deep breath," said Greisen.

Senior center Connor Hoerth is like many of his teammates. He's grown up waiting to get to represent his team on the big stage.

"I hope it's awesome i'll be totally honest the only word I can say. Everyone cheering for you, the whole town behind you, there's nothing more awesome than that," said Hoerth.

Hoerth credited much of the team's success to the culture that this senior class has helped cultivate on their rise from freshman football together.

"Coming this way with all of my guys playing from freshman football only losing one game to senior year only losing one game, it means a lot we grew so much on the weight room and on the field out here," said Hoerth.

He said that the biggest step was the growth over the summer coming into this season.

"That was our first time having a losing record and we came back with a mentality that we have to be number one and we have to be great," said Hoerth.

Now, Hoerth and his teammates have a chance to cement the team's legacy in the record books.

While the Phantoms played in big games and had a large following all season long playing in a stadium like Camp Randall is going to provide a completely different feel that a lot of these players haven't experienced yet.

Greisen said that he's excited for the entire community to share in the celebration.

"This is not just for us. This is for a lot more this is for West De Pere High School, this is for our community," said Greisen.