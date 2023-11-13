Weeks after mass shootings, Lewiston HS wins Maine state title

The Lewiston High School boys soccer team gave the city something to smile about just weeks after mass shootings left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

The Lewiston Blue Devils beat the Deering Rams 3-2 on Saturday to win the Maine state title. It was undoubtedly a victory that meant so much more than the school's three previous state titles.

“We have been saying the past few weeks, ‘Do it for the city,'” Lewiston goalie Payson Goyette told the Sun Journal. “It feels great to win for the city and bring some good to the city.”

By all accounts, the game was tight for much of the contest. It went into overtime after Deering reportedly tied the game at 2-2 in the second half.

In overtime, Tegra Mbele came up big for Lewiston, scoring his second goal of the game.

“It brings me joy to score in a final like this," he said, according to the Sun Journal.

Despite the loss, the Deering players showed great sportsmanship after the game.

"Lewiston has a great team and they really deserve this win," said Ethan Fisher, a junior at Deering.

Lewiston finished its amazing season with 15 wins, two losses and one draw.

