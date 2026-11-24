With high temperatures only in the lower to mid-30s this afternoon, today was the coldest day since we were digging out from the Blizzard of '26. Parts of Wisconsin were even stuck in the 20s!

We will see a mixture of high clouds and stars overnight, with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Tomorrow is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and the weather looks calm across the Badger State. Aside from an isolated lake-effect rain or snow shower near Lake Michigan, it will remain dry, with highs ranging from the 30s in the north to the 40s in the south.

However, a major winter storm will cause travel disruptions across Illinois and Missouri tomorrow evening and on Thanksgiving. Heavy snow is likely, so please keep that in mind if you plan to travel toward St. Louis.

Thanksgiving is a holiday when Mother Nature can serve up all kinds of weather. After a white Thanksgiving—& our coldest in years—last season, we will enjoy calmer weather this time around. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the lower 40s, though we will have a gusty northeast wind as that big storm passes safely to our south.

Temperatures will approach 50° on Black Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The final weekend of November will see a cold front move through, which may trigger a sprinkle on either Saturday or Sunday. After highs near 50° on Saturday, temperatures will dip back into the lower 40s on Sunday.

Believe it or not, December officially begins a week from today!

