You might turn on the heat & then Mother Nature turns on the heat

After a weekend that left a little something to be desired, today was picture perfect.
100% sunshine & highs in the lower/mid 70s.
With clear skies, light winds & low humidity levels, tonight is going to be chilly. There are Frost Advisories posted for the far north.
We have now had back-to-back days with dry weather!! We won't make it 3 in a row however.
Our next weather-maker will move in the state tomorrow with the threat of showers & storms.
Behind it, much warmer temps & a sign of things to come!
Tuesday: AM sun & clouds. PM clouds & a few showers/storms.
Wednesday: Much warmer!! Sun & clouds. PM thunderstorms are possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies & warm.
Friday: Sun & clouds. Cooler with a NE wind behind a cold front.
Saturday: Plenty of clouds & gusty winds. A few showers/storms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm to hot. A chance for a storm.
More 80s & 90s expected next week.
Summer officially arrives on Thursday. The summer solstice is at 3:50 pm.