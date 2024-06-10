You might turn on the heat & then Mother Nature turns on the heat

After a weekend that left a little something to be desired, today was picture perfect.

100% sunshine & highs in the lower/mid 70s.

With clear skies, light winds & low humidity levels, tonight is going to be chilly. There are Frost Advisories posted for the far north.

We have now had back-to-back days with dry weather!! We won't make it 3 in a row however.

Our next weather-maker will move in the state tomorrow with the threat of showers & storms.

Behind it, much warmer temps & a sign of things to come!

Tuesday: AM sun & clouds. PM clouds & a few showers/storms.

Wednesday: Much warmer!! Sun & clouds. PM thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies & warm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Cooler with a NE wind behind a cold front.

Saturday: Plenty of clouds & gusty winds. A few showers/storms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm to hot. A chance for a storm.

More 80s & 90s expected next week.

Summer officially arrives on Thursday. The summer solstice is at 3:50 pm.