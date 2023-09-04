Would you give Mother Nature an A or an F for the first day of school?

Labor day was warmer than the fourth of July across most of N.E.W.

Highs were in the 90s to around 100 for the second straight day!

The record high on Tuesday is 92 & it's within reach!!

Tuesday: Highs in the 90s. Lots of sunshine! Gusty southerly winds around 10-20 mph. Overnight storms to the north. Cooler by the lake.

Wednesday: Highs in the 80s. Could see widespread rain and the chance for thunderstorms.

Thursday: Temperatures dropping below average in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies.

Friday: Highs near 70.

Weekend: Highs near average in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine.