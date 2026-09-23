Wonderful Weather Ahead

Wonderful weather is on the way for the middle of the workweek. Temperatures will be warmer than what we saw yesterday, climbing into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. It could get a bit windy at times, but the winds will not be anywhere near as strong as those we’ve seen over the past few days.

Conditions tonight will be similar to what we saw last night. Skies will be clear with light winds. Temperatures from the Lakeshore to the Fox Valley will be in the 40s and low 50s, but in some areas west and north of Green Bay, temperatures may fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, making patchy frost possible once again.

Thursday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures once again reaching the upper 60s. That will make for great weather for the Packers’ home opener tomorrow night. By kickoff, look for temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Quiet weather will continue for the rest of the week, with temperatures reaching near 70 on both Friday and Saturday before a slight chance of morning showers arrives Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Sunday before temperatures in the 70s return to the area early next week.

