Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wintry Mix takes aim: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/10/23 AM

A few quick shots of precipitation head our way, with chances of drizzle today, freezing rain tomorrow and snow to follow for some.
Brittney's Weather Forecast
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 07:04:17-05

Tuesday will bring clouds and chances of a very light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and flurries in the morning. Afterwards, above freezing temperatures strike, rising to the upper 30s.

Wednesday morning another shot of freezing drizzle/light snow north, could create an icy/slippery commute. The rest of the day remains mostly cloudy, with upper 30s in control and more melting occurring.

Thursday, light snow could fall in our southern hometowns/lakeshore, as a system swipes south and brings highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018