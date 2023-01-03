Watch Now
Wintry Mix Brings Icy Commute: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/3/23 AM

As temps hover around the freezing mark, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is creating slippery stretches on roads and walkways.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jan 03, 2023
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas NW of Fox Valley until 6pm. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain has moved in, creating slippery roads and sidewalks.

As a warm front moves further north by late morning, the risk for freezing rain should diminish in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore... but remains in the Northwoods.

Overnight, precipitation will switch over to mainly snow and put down less than 1" along the lakeshore, 1-2" in the Fox Valley, and 2-4" into the Northwoods by Thursday.

The weeks end will be brighter, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures remining below freezing.

