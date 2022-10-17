Watch Now
Wintry Mix and High Winds Hit: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/17/22 AM

The strong low pressure system is kicking up lake effect snow from Lake Superior and sending it our way.
Brittney's Weather Forecast
Posted at 6:33 AM, Oct 17, 2022
A freeze warning is in effect for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties right now as temperatures across all of Northeast Wisconsin will dip to near or below freezing by 6am.

Say it ain't SNOW! Waking up to snow accumulating on grassy areas, with up to 1.5" possible. Meanwhile, the U.P. and snowbelt will be hit with nearly a foot of snowfall, with winter storm warnings in effect.

Highs today will rise to near 40, with gusty northwest winds up to 35-40 mph. Wind chills will dip down into the mid 30s during the day. Door County does have a Wind Advisory in effect through Tuesday evening, for gusts up to 50mph.

Highs on Tuesday will rise into the mid 40s, still cold and windy, with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer weather does arrive as we get into the weekend. Temperatures could get to near 70 degrees!

