The latest winter/spring storm will be in the rearview mirror by Thursday morning.

It brought heavy rain, heavy snow, sleet & thunderstorms to the area. Winds gusted 40-50 mph.

High-pressure returns by tomorrow afternoon with sunshine & slightly below normal temps.

Spring officially arrives on Thursday!! The Vernal Equinox is at 4:01 am.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Still windy.

Friday: Lots of sunshine & pleasant.

This weekend: Another Big storm is possible on Sunday. Stay tuned.