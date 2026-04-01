Winter weather and some April showers

The first day of April was a chilly one with highs below normal, most of us were in the upper 30s.

April's second day will be warmer in the upper 40s/low 50s, but precipitation is the headline.

Various weather alerts will be in effect early in the morning and throughout the day on Thursday.

Early Thursday morning we'll get a wintry mix followed by showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Ice accumulation is expected on the roads which will impact the morning commute.

Severe weather is possible as is the chance for a tornado. The tornado risk is very low, but it's greater than 0%.

More rain is expected going into Saturday.