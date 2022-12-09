Winter Weather Advisory: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/9/22 AM

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Marquette and Green Lake Counties now until 6pm. A quick moving low pressure will swipe us south with snowfall. Accumulations could reach 2-4 inches in the hardest hit areas. A trace to 1" is expected north near Green Bay. Temperatures will hover near or slightly above freezing and that will cause a slight possibility of a wintry mix. A light glaze of ice is also possible, creating dangerous roads. All the while, winds are whipping out of the northeast, up to 30mph. This is making it feel like the teens to mid 20s all day.

Saturday, another weak low pressure takes a shot at us. Bringing some snow showers, that will turn to a wintry mix and eventually over to light drizzle late. Snow accumulations will be a trace to 2", with the higher amounts into the Northwoods.

A calmer end to the weekend on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.

The beast arrives by Tuesday, bringing a wintry mix first. By Wednesday it looks to be all rain. Thursday it wants to dump heavy wet snow on us. Stay tuned as this storm evolves!