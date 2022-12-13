Winter Storm Watch: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/13/22 AM

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for areas north of Highway 29, beginning Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. With a Winter Weather Advisory for Waushara County as well.

It's the calm before the storm, as winds crank out of the southeast and gust up to 25mph... rising out temperatures into the mid to upper 30s.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain moves into the area from the southwest after 7pm this evening. It will continue to be a wintry mix and an icing event for the Fox Valley in the morning hours with strong winds whipping up to 40mph. This freezing rain and sleet will move north for the afternoon into the Northwoods. Meanwhile, flip to regular rain in the Fox Valley. But by Wednesday night, temperatures drop cold enough to flip us all over to heavy snowfall until Thursday afternoon. This will give the Northwoods ice, then 8-12" of snow. The Fox Valley will see ice, rain and then snow accumulations of 3-7". This will be a heavy wet snow, termed "heart attack snow". Don't overexert yourself shoveling, take frequent breaks!

Scattered snow showers continue into Friday and Saturday, with an additional inch or two possible.