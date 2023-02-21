Winter Storm Update 2/21/23

A major winter storm is setting its sights on our area. It will come in 2 main rounds that we’ll talk about in a bit. The track could still shift a little, so keep updated with the latest forecast.

Today will be deceiving before the big storm with some sunshine during the day and highs around 30.

Phase 1 of this major winter storm starts tonight into Wednesday morning. Snow will start to roll into the area with what looks to be about 2-3” in the Fox Valley during this timeframe before kind of a lull on Wednesday during the day. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s with the wind really picking up.

Phase 2 of this storm will be the big punch starting Wednesday night into the daytime Thursday. Snow will start to pick back up and become heavy at times. This may start mixing in with some sleet as you head to the southern Fox Valley which may cut down snow totals. Not only will most of us see a lot of snow, it will be very windy as well, blowing and drifting that snow. Another 3-5” will fall Wednesday night in the Fox Valley and another 3-4” on Thursday before tapering off slowly through the afternoon.

This would bring the storm total from 9-14” for most of the Fox Cites, 14-18” mainly north of Highway 29, and possibly a little less south of Highway 23. This will be very tough to measure with the wind blowing and drifting this snow around.

That Wednesday night-Thursday daytime timeline will probably we the worst of the snow and wind and should be the time to be very careful if you’re traveling.

The track and strength of this storm could affect snow amounts, so keep checking back to the forecast.