Winter Storm Strikes: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/14/22 AM

The beast we've been tracking for 2 weeks has hit, bringing in first a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain this morning. This threatens icing conditions, power outages and slippery roads, especially as it lifts north this afternoon into the Northwoods. Near a .25" ice accumulation is possible. Meanwhile, mainly regular rain will fall in the Fox Valley midday, as we hit highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be whipping out of the east, up to 40mph, through the evening.

Later tonight, after 7pm the temperatures begin to drop cold enough to flip the precipitation over to a quick sleet and then heavy snow. Snow will fall overnight and accumulate to 5-8" in the Fox Valley, 8-12" northwest and nearly 1.5 feet possible in portions of the Northwoods. This is why a Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon today until 9 am on Thursday.

By the afternoon on Thursday, snow winds down to scattered snow showers and cloudy skies, with highs in the low 30s.

Friday, snow showers are possible with less than an inch to accumulate.

Saturday some flurries may fly as some sun peeks out!

Sunday we drop cold as the skies clear and an arctic blast takes aim... plummeting our highs down to just the teens to kick off next week. BRRRR!