Winter Storm Builds & Takes Aim: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/2/23 AM

Waking up today, under cloudy skies and calm winds. Highs will only rise a few more degrees, into the low to mid 30s.

After midnight, A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara counties until Tuesday at noon. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will strike. Ice accumulations are likely, with potential power outages and icy roads.

As a warm front moves further north during the day Tuesday, the risk for freezing rain should diminish in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore but remains in the Northwoods.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday, cold air will wrap around on the back side of the storm. Some minor accumulating snowfall is expected. 2-4" in the Northwoods and 1-2" in the Fox Valley, less than 1" along the lakeshore.

Temperatures fall into the 20s Thursday and Friday.