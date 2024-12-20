An Alberta Clipper brought N.E.W. the first significant snowfall of the season yesterday & last night. Most areas from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore
picked up 6'+ of snow.
This snow means we will see a White Christmas!!
Much colder weather returns behind the Alberta Clipper & Winter officially arrives this weekend.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Cold. Winter officially arrives before daybreak on Saturday. 3:19 am to be exact.
A few snow showers are possible on Sunday near Lake Michigan. Another system will bring some light snow or a mix on Monday.
Much warmer weather returns after Christmas.