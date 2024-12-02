Winter is here and so is the forecast

Temps climbed above freezing today for the first time in a week this afternoon. Even with the warmer highs, it was still the 7th straight day with

below normal temps.

A weak trough of low pressure moving through tonight will kick off a few snow showers or flurries & drop temps back a bit for Tuesday,

Another system will bring two chances of light snow to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. It will also produce very gusty winds on Wednesday & usher in

much colder air for Thursday & Friday.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Some light snow is possible after sunset

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. A few snow showers are possible as well with winds gusting over 40 mph.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Windy & cold. A few flurries.

Friday: Sun, clouds & cold.

This weekend: Warmer temps return with 40s possible by Sunday.

