Winter is here and so is the forecast
Temps climbed above freezing today for the first time in a week this afternoon. Even with the warmer highs, it was still the 7th straight day with
below normal temps.
A weak trough of low pressure moving through tonight will kick off a few snow showers or flurries & drop temps back a bit for Tuesday,
Another system will bring two chances of light snow to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. It will also produce very gusty winds on Wednesday & usher in
much colder air for Thursday & Friday.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Some light snow is possible after sunset
Wednesday: Sun & clouds. A few snow showers are possible as well with winds gusting over 40 mph.
Thursday: Sun & clouds. Windy & cold. A few flurries.
Friday: Sun, clouds & cold.

This weekend: Warmer temps return with 40s possible by Sunday.

