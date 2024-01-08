Watch Now
Winter is finally here!!!!!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 18:25:12-05

The first "big" winter storm of the season is moving in.
Snow will fall heavily at times on Tuesday. Most areas will see 5-9" by the time it tapers off early Wednesday morning.
NE winds will gust over 40 mph at times. The snow will be of the wetter variety but blowing & drifting is likely with the gusty winds.

Tuesday: Snowy & windy.
Wednesday: Plenty of clouds. A few flurries?

Thursday: Some snow is expected. The timing of the snow & how much is still up in the air.
Friday: More snow. There is the potential for another significant snowfall. Stay tuned!

This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.
Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.
Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter.

