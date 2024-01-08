The first "big" winter storm of the season is moving in.

Snow will fall heavily at times on Tuesday. Most areas will see 5-9" by the time it tapers off early Wednesday morning.

NE winds will gust over 40 mph at times. The snow will be of the wetter variety but blowing & drifting is likely with the gusty winds.

Tuesday: Snowy & windy.

Wednesday: Plenty of clouds. A few flurries?

Thursday: Some snow is expected. The timing of the snow & how much is still up in the air.

Friday: More snow. There is the potential for another significant snowfall. Stay tuned!

This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.

Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.

Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter.

Winter is finally here!!!!!!

