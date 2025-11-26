Winter is coming...err here!!

A vigorous winter/fall storm is going to move across N.E.W. on Tuesday.

After several days with highs in the 40s/50s, a major change is on the way!

Temperatures will tumble through the 30s on Wednesday, dropping below freezing by the afternoon.

We will see gusty NW winds of 45 to 55 mph at times!

Snow will accompany the winds throughout the morning & afternoon & could fall heavily at times.

Most spots will pick up 1-2" with locally higher amounts possible.

Thanksgiving will be cold, but much, much colder air arrives next week.

Before that arctic blast moves in, more snow is likely over the weekend.

This winter storm has the potential to produce significant snow across the area!

Stay tuned!

