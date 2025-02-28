Winter ends with warmth, what does that mean for Spring?

There are some snow showers this morning. Roads could become slippery in spots. Use caution.

Today will be warmer and windier! Temperatures and wind gusts are both expected to be around 50 (degrees and mph). A Wind Advisory is in effect for many of our neighborhoods today. The record high is 54 degrees in Green Bay. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds but there is still a chance for that pesky rain/snow mix.

Temperatures will fall below normal for the weekend with highs in the low 30s. Saturday, March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring! It won't feel like spring with temperatures below normal and wind chill temperatures in the teens.

Next week, we will be back in the 40s, but so will the chances of clouds and rain.

