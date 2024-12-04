Winter Blast

An Alberta Clipper blasted the area with heavy snow, strong winds & treacherous traveling during the afternoon & evening. Winds gusting to near 50mph combined with heavy snow produced blizzard conditions at times.

The system will also usher in much colder air for Thursday & Friday. Winds will gust over 40 mph tonight into Thursday morning. Wind chills will drop into the teens below zero tonight.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Windy & cold. A few flurries.

Friday: Sun, clouds & cold.

This weekend: Warmer temps return with 40s possible by Sunday.

