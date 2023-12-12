Winter arrives next week -or- does it?

Quiet & warming back up.

The last two days have been the coldest of the month. High temps were below normal & gusty winds made it feel even colder.

A warm front will pass over the Great Lakes late tonight into tomorrow turning winds back to the SW & giving a boost to our temperatures.

WED: Sun & clouds then sunny with much less wind.

THU: Mostly sunny & warmer. Temps approaching 50 degrees.

FRI: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few rain/snow showers after sunset.

SAT: A chance for some light wintry precipitation.

SUN: Plenty of clouds with kick-off temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Next week: Seasonable start but quickly warming up again. Winter officially arrives next week but true Wisconsin winter weather is nowhere in sight.

The chances for a Brown Christmas are high!!