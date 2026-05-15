Windy, warm & at times stormy

After highs in the 60s and 70s on Thursday, temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s today, with 80s expected on Saturday. Gusty south winds will keep it cooler by the lake.

Showers & storms are possible overnight & a few could be on the strong side with locally heavy rain, gusty winds & some hail. The best chance of strong/severe thunderstorms will be west of the Fox Valley.

Most of Saturday looks dry, but there is a chance for storms very early in the day and again late at night. It will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Temperatures will cool down on Sunday before warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday. The normal high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 60s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday and Monday. A few storms could become severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.

