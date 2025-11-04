Winds of change resume

The winds of change will be blowing this week.

After gusty winds at 40-45 mph on Monday, we had a calm day today, but they will pick up again on Wednesday and this weekend.

Initially, those winds will keep temperatures above normal, but that shifts on Saturday.

A system will bring a chance for a few showers tonight, followed by a stronger system on Friday with more showers and rain.

After experiencing 100% sunshine yesterday, today was the opposite.

Most of us will see a 50/50 sky on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay above normal, mostly in the 50s through Friday, but after that second system, temperatures will fall.

Highs over the weekend and early next week will only reach the 30s.

With a couple of systems moving through, snow is a real possibility—something we are overdue for and usually see in November.

