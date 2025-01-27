Winds of change equal record heat

A windy end to January means BIG temp swings & some snow.

The work week started with highs near 40 degrees & wind gusts over 40 mph.

A cold front moving through overnight will kick off snow showers & flurries.

Wrap around snow from an Alberta Clipper passing to our north will produce some light snow north of Green Bay

Tuesday morning. 1-3" is expected across parts of Northern Oconto, Marinette, Door & Menominee (MI).

The cold front will return to the north on Tuesday. South of the front, gusty W/SW winds to around 40 mph will boost temps back into the 40s.

Record highs will be within reach tomorrow & Thursday.

The record tomorrow is 46 degrees.

Tuesday: AM snow north. Sun & clouds south. Windy & warm.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Windy & colder.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Windy & warm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Windy & colder.

This Weekend: Jimmy the Ground hog will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring.

