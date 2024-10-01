Winds of change again

Mostly sunny skies & gusty winds kicked off October. We said goodbye to the 80s....with afternoon highs only be in the 60s.

The winds of change will continue to blow on Wednesday. SW winds gusting over 30 mph will boost temps back into the 70s.

Wednesday will be the 25th straight day with above normal temps!!

More 70s are expected on Thursday ahead of a cold front.

Behind the front on Friday, only slightly cooler temps are expected.

No signs of any BIG cool-downs heading our way.

WED: Sunny & windy.

THUR: Sun & clouds.

FRI: Mostly sunny.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

