The winds & storms of change

Although temps were running 10-15 degrees above normal today, it was not the 3rd day in a row with 70s. The winds of change are blowing across N.E.W..

High pressure will continue to push off to the east overnight allowing a vigorous area of low pressure to move in from the Central Plains.

This system will bring showers/storms, very gusty winds & cooler temps. A Wind Advisory is up for much of the viewing area for tonight. Easterly winds will gust between 40-50 mph.

As it stands right now, the the threat for severe weather should stay just to our south.

Wednesday: Showers & storms. Still windy. Some spots may see over 1" of rain the next two days.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A shower is possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny & much cooler.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be near or below normal.

