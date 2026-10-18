Wind leaves, warmth stays

It was another sunny day across northeast Wisconsin, with gusty south winds reaching close to 40 mph at times. Temperatures zipped up into the mid-60s, a good 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak cold front will wash out across the western Great Lakes tomorrow. We’ll see a few clouds from the system, but that’s about it.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s. In fact, we can expect highs to be in the 60s for the foreseeable future, as temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the rest of the month.

With high pressure in control this week, little or no precipitation is in the forecast over the next seven days.

