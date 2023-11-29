Watch Now
Will you need to "shake it off" at Lambeau?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:34 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 18:34:36-05

After back-to-back days with highs near 20, the thermometer shot up today & most locations rebounded into the 40s.

November will wrap up with gusty winds & warmer temperatures.
Meteorological Fall will go into the record books as way above normal.
A cold front moving through tomorrow will usher in colder air for Friday.
Seasonable temps in the mid/upper 30s are expected into next week with some on/off chances of light precipitation.

THU: Sun & clouds. SW/NW winds gusting 20-25 mph. Temps will be running 5-10 degrees above normal.
FRI: Mostly cloudy & cooler.

SAT: Plenty of clouds.
SUN: Some light rain/snow.

MON: Plenty of clouds.
TUE: Some light rain/snow.

