Will you need to "shake it off" at Lambeau?

After back-to-back days with highs near 20, the thermometer shot up today & most locations rebounded into the 40s.

November will wrap up with gusty winds & warmer temperatures.

Meteorological Fall will go into the record books as way above normal.

A cold front moving through tomorrow will usher in colder air for Friday.

Seasonable temps in the mid/upper 30s are expected into next week with some on/off chances of light precipitation.

THU: Sun & clouds. SW/NW winds gusting 20-25 mph. Temps will be running 5-10 degrees above normal.

FRI: Mostly cloudy & cooler.

SAT: Plenty of clouds.

SUN: Some light rain/snow.

MON: Plenty of clouds.

TUE: Some light rain/snow.