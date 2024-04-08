Will you be able to see the eclipse from your neighborhood?

Today is the big day!

A partial eclipse can be seen in Wisconsin.... if we have clear skies.

It might happen! Partly cloudy skies in the morning could clear into the afternoon. Right now, it looks like we'll have mostly cloudy skies for the most part during the time frame of 1-3PM Monday during the partial solar eclipse here. There may be a few breaks in the clouds, but that's not a guarantee. The further south, the better the chance of seeing those breaks in the clouds. Monday will be relatively mild with highs around 60

More mid 50s to around 60-degree temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Rain showers move across Northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny on Wednesday before a better chance of widespread rain on Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies into the weekend!