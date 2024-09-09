Will tropical weather cool us down?

With a high of 80 degrees, Monday was the warmest day of the month! Even warmer temps are on the way.

As high pressure begins to slowly drift of to the east, warm/hot air building over the Northern Plains will shift east towards the Great Lakes.

A shower/sprinkle is possible as the warm air moves into Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday & Thursday with highs climbing into the mid/upper 80s.

After that, the remnants of Francine will overspread the area with clouds & a few showers over the weekend.

The clouds, easterly winds & threat for some rain will chop the temps down a good 5-10 degrees from their potential highs.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. A slight chance for a shower.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny,

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Increasing clouds & shower??

This weekend: Lots of clouds with some sun. A shower is possible.

