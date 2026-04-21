Will this picture perfect weather continue?

Picture perfect weather across the area today!

High pressure provided Northeast Wisconsin with sunny skies & well above normal temps!

Expect lots of sunshine over the next few days, along with warm temperatures. Easterly winds will keep it cooler near the lake, while inland temperatures reach the 60s, 70s & 80s on Thursday.

Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday.

Showers & storms are expected on Friday, with dry weather returning for the weekend.

The National Weather Service has confirmed 24 tornadoes from last week’s severe weather—more than the state’s yearly average, and tornado season is just beginning.

