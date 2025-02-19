Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Will this be "the" snowmobiling weekend of the season?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

The FRIGID stretch of cold weather is coming to an end!
After the snowiest start to February on record & the coldest February in 4 years, the weather pattern is about to change!
A weak system moving through overnight will produce some patch light snow or flurries.
More importantly, lots of clouds which will act like a blanket keeping temps much warmer. Lows tonight will be well above zero.

Thursday: AM flurries? PM sun & clouds
Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Much warmer. The snow is going to start melting.
A light mix is possible late Sunday.

Snowmobile trails will be busy on Saturday & melting on Sunday.

After our snowiest start to February on record, significant snowfall is not in the forecast.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.