Will this be "the" snowmobiling weekend of the season?

The FRIGID stretch of cold weather is coming to an end!

After the snowiest start to February on record & the coldest February in 4 years, the weather pattern is about to change!

A weak system moving through overnight will produce some patch light snow or flurries.

More importantly, lots of clouds which will act like a blanket keeping temps much warmer. Lows tonight will be well above zero.

Thursday: AM flurries? PM sun & clouds

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Much warmer. The snow is going to start melting.

A light mix is possible late Sunday.

Snowmobile trails will be busy on Saturday & melting on Sunday.

After our snowiest start to February on record, significant snowfall is not in the forecast.