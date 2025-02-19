Will this be "the" snowmobiling weekend of the season?

The FRIGID stretch of cold weather is coming to an end!
After the snowiest start to February on record & the coldest February in 4 years, the weather pattern is about to change!
A weak system moving through overnight will produce some patch light snow or flurries.
More importantly, lots of clouds which will act like a blanket keeping temps much warmer. Lows tonight will be well above zero.
Thursday: AM flurries? PM sun & clouds
Friday: Mostly sunny skies.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Much warmer. The snow is going to start melting.
A light mix is possible late Sunday.
Snowmobile trails will be busy on Saturday & melting on Sunday.
After our snowiest start to February on record, significant snowfall is not in the forecast.