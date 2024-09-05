Will these bubbles blow away?

The large area of high pressure that had been controlling our weather since last Friday pushed east & out of the area this morning.

A cold front moved across N.E.W. today with showers/storms & gusty winds.

Much cooler weather will overspread Wisconsin on Friday & Saturday. Temps will be running 10-15 degrees below normal.

Most spots will be in the 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning but 30s are likely across the north with some frost.

A few showers & gusty winds are likely on Friday with lots of sunshine over the weekend.

Thursday: Showers/storms

Friday: A few showers. Gusty winds & much cooler.

Saturday: Morning sunshine followed by numerous cumulus by the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies.

Temps will rebound into the 70s & 80s next week.

