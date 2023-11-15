Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Will the weather be hit-or-miss for the deer days of fall?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:01 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 19:01:37-05

Temps will be running 15-25 above normal the next 2 days.
Record highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s & will be within reach for some.
The normal high is 44 degrees.

Wednesday: Highs near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Thursday: Highs near 65 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Chance of showers overnight. Gusty SW winds will be back at 20-30mph+
Friday: Closer to normal highs with temps in the low/mid 40s

Weekend: Temperatures return to normal highs in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.. Sunny skies stick around.
Sunrise temps will be in the 20s both Saturday & Sunday.

Temps will be seasonable as we head into next week, but much colder weather is lurking on the horizon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.