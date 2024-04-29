Will the weather 180s continue?

Our temperature roller coast ride continues!! Here are the mid-afternoon temps the last 3 days.
Saturday 79
Sunday 45
Monday 70
Another BIG cool-down is not on the way!! Highs the next couple of days will be in the 60s/70s.
Although Thursday will be cooler. High temps are expected to be above normal 6/7 days.
TUE: AM clouds & then sun & clouds. A shower/storm is possible after sunset.
WED: AM shower? Mostly sunny, windy & warm. Also, Welcome to May!!
THU: Plenty of clouds. Showers & much cooler.
FRI: Mostly sunny skies.
SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm late.
SUN: Sun & clouds.