Will the weather 180s continue?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 18:22:34-04

Our temperature roller coast ride continues!! Here are the mid-afternoon temps the last 3 days.
Saturday 79
Sunday 45
Monday 70
Another BIG cool-down is not on the way!! Highs the next couple of days will be in the 60s/70s.
Although Thursday will be cooler. High temps are expected to be above normal 6/7 days.

TUE: AM clouds & then sun & clouds. A shower/storm is possible after sunset.
WED: AM shower? Mostly sunny, windy & warm. Also, Welcome to May!!
THU: Plenty of clouds. Showers & much cooler.
FRI: Mostly sunny skies.

SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm late.
SUN: Sun & clouds.

