Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Will the "unofficial" final weekend of summer be hot?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

After 60s on Wednesday, we had 70s yesterday & 80s today. Does that mean 90s return for Saturday?
No, but it will be warm.
High pressure & sunshine will boost temps into the low/mid 80s by Saturday afternoon. Temps will be 5-8 degrees above Normal.
A cold front will kick off an isolated shower/storm tomorrow night.
On Sunday, September 1st, breezy & cooler weather will push back into N.E.W..
As far as weather records are concerned, Sunday is the first day of Fall.

Labor Day weekend: Mostly sunny skies.
Highs in the lower/mid 80s on Saturday dropping into the lower/mid 70s by Sunday/Monday.

Sunny & dry weather is expected as we head deeper into September. Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See highlights, stream the game and more