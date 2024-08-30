Will the "unofficial" final weekend of summer be hot?

After 60s on Wednesday, we had 70s yesterday & 80s today. Does that mean 90s return for Saturday?

No, but it will be warm.

High pressure & sunshine will boost temps into the low/mid 80s by Saturday afternoon. Temps will be 5-8 degrees above Normal.

A cold front will kick off an isolated shower/storm tomorrow night.

On Sunday, September 1st, breezy & cooler weather will push back into N.E.W..

As far as weather records are concerned, Sunday is the first day of Fall.

Labor Day weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the lower/mid 80s on Saturday dropping into the lower/mid 70s by Sunday/Monday.

Sunny & dry weather is expected as we head deeper into September. Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday.

