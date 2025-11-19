Will the snow stick around?

Many of us saw the first accumulating snow of the season this morning & afternoon.

The highest totals were from Manitowoc County west to Waupaca County. Most spots picked up 1-3 inches of snow.

Locally dense fog & icy conditions are possible overnight.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Wednesday afternoon, so most of the snow will melt.

Our next weather system arrives on Thursday, bringing a few rain showers or sprinkles.

Much warmer weather arrives by the weekend with some 50s!

