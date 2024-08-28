Will summer weather return for the unofficial end to summer?

After the hottest day of the year on Monday, with heat indices that made it feel like 110 degrees, afternoon temps today were only in the 60s.

It was cloudy with some drizzle at times. We also had gusty NE winds.

High pressure builds in for Thursday with some sunshine returning. Temps will be seasonable.

A front will move across the state tomorrow night with showers & storms. A few storms could be strong with heavy rain.

The unofficial final weekend of Summer is quickly approaching & it looks very nice.

Thursday: Sunshine mixing with clouds.

Friday: AM showers/storms & then some PM sunshine.

Labor Day weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday dropping into the lower 70s by Monday.

Sunny & dry weather is expected as we head deeper into September.

