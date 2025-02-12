Will snow-lovers rejoice on Valentine's Day?

The parade of storms continues......

After the biggest snowfall of the winter on Saturday, Snow returned today & more is on the way!

The snow was battling dry air for much of the day and that will definitely cut down on the totals that were forecast yesterday.

Having said that we will see steadier heavier snow throughout the evening into tonight which will give

most areas another 1-3”. Higher totals are likely near Lake Michigan.

High pressure will build into Wisconsin for Thursday & Friday morning. We will see lots of sunshine and cold temps.

Our next big weather-maker arrives on Valentine's day. Snow will develop during the late afternoon or evening.

It could fall heavily at times into Saturday. This winter storm has the potential to produce 6"+ or more snow acoss much of Wisconsin.

Stay tuned!

Thursday: AM clouds & flurries. Sun & clouds.

Friday: Increasing clouds. PM snow.

This weekend: Some snow on Saturday. Turning colder on Sunday.

Much colder next week.