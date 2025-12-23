Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Will Santa bring some North Pole weather with him?
After subzero wind chills on Sunday, temperatures rebounded back up into the 40s today,
Highs were running 8-10 degrees above normal & more are on the way!
Except for a few small chances of light precipitation over the next 5 days, the weather is going to be quiet.
Temperatures will be running above normal through Saturday.
Most of us will hold onto a white Christmas with an inch or two of snow on the ground.
Colder weather returns on Sunday.

