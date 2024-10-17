Will leaf peepers luck out weatherwise this weekend?

After 4 days in a row with highs in the 50s, temps made it back into the 60s today.

With high pressure in control of our weather through the upcoming weekend temperatures will continue to warm.

The normal high is now 58 degrees.

70s return by Friday & the weekend.

Drought conditions continue across the state & significant rain is not in the forecast any time soon.

Friday: Mostly sunny & warm.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

Much of N.E.W. will be a peak conditions.