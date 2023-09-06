Watch Now
Will it be necessary to have both the AC & the heat on during the same day??

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 9:47 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 22:47:53-04

After back-to-back days with records highs in the 90s to around 100.....temps cooled down a bit today.
The cooling trend has only just begun!! Thursday will feel cold compared to what we've been experiencing.
A cold front will approach the area overnight leading to a few showers/storms.

Wednesday: Highs in the 70s/80s. On/off showers and the chance for thunderstorms.
Thursday: Temperatures dropping below average in the low/mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies. Gusty NE winds.
Friday: Highs near 70.

Weekend: Highs near average in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine on Saturday. A chance for a shower/storm on Sunday.

