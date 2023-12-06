Will Frosty be making friends?

Seasonable temps will continue tomorrow & Wednesday followed by a big warm-up to end the week.

WED: Mostly cloudy. A snow shower or flurry is possible.

THU: breezy & warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRI: Windy & warm. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

WEEKEND: Seasonable temps in the 30s. Lots of clouds & some precipitation is possible.

The computer forecast models are suggesting a storm with the potential to produce accumulating snow across the Great Lakes is likely SUN/MON.

How much? Where? When? Are questions that will be answered as we get closer.